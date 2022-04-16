Seventh-grade
Arianna Adkins
Sophia Beltz *
Rylee Bevard
Ryan Bishop *
Ben Booth
Brycen Bostelman
Railey Boyers *
Kali Delgado
Kayden Dominique
Carson Fenicle
Mason Graffice
Gavin Knierim
Caleb Lako *
Sophia Loar
Josh Morris
Casin Nofziger
Ashalyn Rice
Darrah Kate Shaw
Emma Stuckey
Alissa VanDenBerghe
Kendall Vickery
Tyler Wilburn
Isaac Wise
Jacob Wonderly
Kaleb Wyse
Eighth-grade
Creighton Aeschliman
Christian Aschliman
Olivia Beck
Aiden Crawford
Echo Eash
Genevieve Galvin
Kyle Galvin
Ava Genter
Grace Hastings *
Genevieve Heising *
Luke Horning
Macy Hoylman *
Jackson Leppelmeier
Sebastian May
Kathryn Moore
Olivia Moore
Ella Myers *
Caleb Parks
Naomi Richer
Quinn Ripke
Leah Roth
Gavin Sifuentes *
Caroline Sterken *
Rebecca Strauss
Brock Stump
River Vajen
Carmen Vallejo
Anneka Wesche
Courtney Wiemken
Sophie Wilke
* denotes 4.0 GPA
3.3 GPA required for honor roll
