Seventh-grade

Arianna Adkins

Sophia Beltz *

Rylee Bevard

Ryan Bishop *

Ben Booth

Brycen Bostelman

Railey Boyers *

Kali Delgado

Kayden Dominique

Carson Fenicle

Mason Graffice

Gavin Knierim

Caleb Lako *

Sophia Loar

Josh Morris

Casin Nofziger

Ashalyn Rice

Darrah Kate Shaw

Emma Stuckey

Alissa VanDenBerghe

Kendall Vickery

Tyler Wilburn

Isaac Wise

Jacob Wonderly

Kaleb Wyse

Eighth-grade

Creighton Aeschliman

Christian Aschliman

Olivia Beck

Aiden Crawford

Echo Eash

Genevieve Galvin

Kyle Galvin

Ava Genter

Grace Hastings *

Genevieve Heising *

Luke Horning

Macy Hoylman *

Jackson Leppelmeier

Sebastian May

Kathryn Moore

Olivia Moore

Ella Myers *

Caleb Parks

Naomi Richer

Quinn Ripke

Leah Roth

Gavin Sifuentes *

Caroline Sterken *

Rebecca Strauss

Brock Stump

River Vajen

Carmen Vallejo

Anneka Wesche

Courtney Wiemken

Sophie Wilke

* denotes 4.0 GPA

3.3 GPA required for honor roll

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments