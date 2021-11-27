Pettisville Junior High

Seventh-grade

Arianna Adkins

Sophia Beltz

Rylee Bevard

Ryan Bishop *

Ben Booth

Brycen Bostelman

Railey Boyers *

Kali Delgado

Kayden Dominique

Carson Fenicle

Mason Graffice

Gavin Knierim

Caleb Lako *

Sophia Loar

Josh Morris

Casin Nofziger

Paige Powell

Ashalyn Rice

Micah Rossman

Darrah Kate Shaw

Zeb Shaw

Emma Stuckey

Alissa VanDenBerghe *

Kendall Vickery *

Tyler Wilburn

Isaac Wise

Jacob Wonderly

Kaleb Wyse

Eighth-grade

Creighton Aeschliman

Olivia Beck

Aiden Crawford

Echo Eash

Genevieve Galvin

Kyle Galvin

Ava Genter

Josiah Grant

Grace Hastings *

Genevieve Heising *

Luke Horning

Macy Hoylman *

Jackson Leppelmeier

Sebastian May

Kathryn Moore

Olivia Moore

Ella Myers

Caleb Parks

Evan Price

Naomi Richer

Quinn Ripke

Leah Roth

Gavin Sifuentes

Caroline Sterken *

Rebecca Strauss

Anneka Wesche *

Courtney Wiemken

* indicates 4.0 GPA

(3.3 GPA for honor roll)

