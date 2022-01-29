Seventh-grade

(*denotes 4.0 GPS; 3.3 required for honor roll)

Arianna Adkins

Sophia Beltz *

Rylee Bevard

Ryan Bishop *

Brycen Bostelman

Railey Boyers *

Kayden Dominique

Mason Graffice

Gavin Knierim

Caleb Lako

Sophia Loar

Josh Morris

Casin Nofziger

Ashalyn Rice

Micah Rossman

Darrah Shaw

Emma Stuckey

Alissa VanDenBerghe *

Kendall Vickery

Tyler Wilburn

Isaac Wise

Jacob Wonderly

Kaleb Wyse

Eighth-grade

Creighton Aeschliman

Olivia Beck

Isabella Chavez

Aiden Crawford

Echo Eash

Genevieve Galvin

Kyle Galvin

Ava Genter

Josiah Grant

Grace Hastings *

Genevieve Heising *

Luke Horning

Macy Hoylman *

Jackson Leppelmeier

Kathryn Moore

Olivia Moore

Ella Myers

Caleb Parks

Naomi Richer

Quinn Ripke

Leah Roth

Gavin Sifuentes *

Caroline Sterken *

Rebecca Strauss

Brock Stump

Anneka Wesche

Courtney Wiemken

Sophie Wilke

