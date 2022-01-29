Seventh-grade
(*denotes 4.0 GPS; 3.3 required for honor roll)
Arianna Adkins
Sophia Beltz *
Rylee Bevard
Ryan Bishop *
Brycen Bostelman
Railey Boyers *
Kayden Dominique
Mason Graffice
Gavin Knierim
Caleb Lako
Sophia Loar
Josh Morris
Casin Nofziger
Ashalyn Rice
Micah Rossman
Darrah Shaw
Emma Stuckey
Alissa VanDenBerghe *
Kendall Vickery
Tyler Wilburn
Isaac Wise
Jacob Wonderly
Kaleb Wyse
Eighth-grade
Creighton Aeschliman
Olivia Beck
Isabella Chavez
Aiden Crawford
Echo Eash
Genevieve Galvin
Kyle Galvin
Ava Genter
Josiah Grant
Grace Hastings *
Genevieve Heising *
Luke Horning
Macy Hoylman *
Jackson Leppelmeier
Kathryn Moore
Olivia Moore
Ella Myers
Caleb Parks
Naomi Richer
Quinn Ripke
Leah Roth
Gavin Sifuentes *
Caroline Sterken *
Rebecca Strauss
Brock Stump
Anneka Wesche
Courtney Wiemken
Sophie Wilke
