Pettisville High School

Freshmen

Shiloh Adkins

Kelsey Bennett

Caden Bishop *

Ben Boger

Wyatt Borer

Ryan Clark

Tara Crossgrove

Leah Delgado

Noelle Fox

Landon Graffice *

Tobin King

Olivia Miller *

Grace Remington *

Madison Remington

Kendall Sears

Justin Sierra

Emily VanDenBerghe *

Rylan Warner

Madelyn Westrick

Mason Wyse

Pettisville High School

Honor Roll – Q1

November 4, 2021

Sophomores

Jada Brinkman

Grace Crawford

Delana Damman

Jonathan Fenton

Amanda Grimm

Samuel Haley

Trevor King

Hollyn Klopfenstein

Grace Ledyard

Ashlynn Lugbill *

Cassidy Miller

Zachary Morris

Trenton Moyer *

Lucy Myers

Ty Nofziger

Ella Richer *

Susan Ringler *

Joseph Ripke

Oliver Shaw

Lauren Shumaker

Sophie Sterken *

Mina Wesche

Lily Wiemken

Kaleb Wyse

Keegan Wyse

Karter Zachrich

Juniors

Sean Adkins *

Rosemary Baer

Jaret Beck

Leah Beck *

Rylee Beltz *

Griffin Eash

Madison Eyer

Anisha Grant

Eleanor Grieser

Jonah Harmon

Elise Hoylman

Renee Hoylman *

Ella Hudspeath *

Cooper Hull

Cayden Jacoby

Allison King

Hunter Linton

Zach McWatters

Samuel Myers

Lily Nofziger

Elisabeth Rochefort

Kate Roth

Esti Shaw

Alyssa Sifuentes *

Isabella Strauss

Anne Stuber

Luke VanDenBerghe

Kelly Wyse *

Seniors

Donnie Adams

Josh Basselman

Bryce Beltz *

Carson Bennett

Taylor Boger *

Maegan Bolaney

Jayla Brackman

Harley Crossgrove

Clara Damman

Keilah Fish *

Zach Girdham

Lyla Heising *

Hannah Huddle

Zakkai Kaufmann

Mya Meck

Gideon Myers

Meleah Plank

Karsen Pursel

Dylan Rash

Noelle Ringler

Pete Rupp

Emma Salmi

Mason Stickley *

Cody Williams

Quinn Wyse *

* indicates 4.0 GPA

(3.3 GPA required for honor roll)

