Pettisville High School
Freshmen
Shiloh Adkins
Kelsey Bennett
Caden Bishop *
Ben Boger
Wyatt Borer
Ryan Clark
Tara Crossgrove
Leah Delgado
Noelle Fox
Landon Graffice *
Tobin King
Olivia Miller *
Grace Remington *
Madison Remington
Kendall Sears
Justin Sierra
Emily VanDenBerghe *
Rylan Warner
Madelyn Westrick
Mason Wyse
Pettisville High School
Honor Roll – Q1
November 4, 2021
Sophomores
Jada Brinkman
Grace Crawford
Delana Damman
Jonathan Fenton
Amanda Grimm
Samuel Haley
Trevor King
Hollyn Klopfenstein
Grace Ledyard
Ashlynn Lugbill *
Cassidy Miller
Zachary Morris
Trenton Moyer *
Lucy Myers
Ty Nofziger
Ella Richer *
Susan Ringler *
Joseph Ripke
Oliver Shaw
Lauren Shumaker
Sophie Sterken *
Mina Wesche
Lily Wiemken
Kaleb Wyse
Keegan Wyse
Karter Zachrich
Juniors
Sean Adkins *
Rosemary Baer
Jaret Beck
Leah Beck *
Rylee Beltz *
Griffin Eash
Madison Eyer
Anisha Grant
Eleanor Grieser
Jonah Harmon
Elise Hoylman
Renee Hoylman *
Ella Hudspeath *
Cooper Hull
Cayden Jacoby
Allison King
Hunter Linton
Zach McWatters
Samuel Myers
Lily Nofziger
Elisabeth Rochefort
Kate Roth
Esti Shaw
Alyssa Sifuentes *
Isabella Strauss
Anne Stuber
Luke VanDenBerghe
Kelly Wyse *
Seniors
Donnie Adams
Josh Basselman
Bryce Beltz *
Carson Bennett
Taylor Boger *
Maegan Bolaney
Jayla Brackman
Harley Crossgrove
Clara Damman
Keilah Fish *
Zach Girdham
Lyla Heising *
Hannah Huddle
Zakkai Kaufmann
Mya Meck
Gideon Myers
Meleah Plank
Karsen Pursel
Dylan Rash
Noelle Ringler
Pete Rupp
Emma Salmi
Mason Stickley *
Cody Williams
Quinn Wyse *
* indicates 4.0 GPA
(3.3 GPA required for honor roll)
