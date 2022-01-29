Freshmen

Shiloh Adkins

Kelsey Bennett

Caden Bishop *

Ben Boger

Wyatt Borer

Tara Crossgrove

Leah Delgado

Noelle Fox

Landon Graffice

Tobin King

Morgan Linton

Olivia Miller *

Grace Remington *

Madison Remington

Kendall Sears

Emily VanDenBerghe *

Rylan Warner

Madelyn Westrick

Sophomores

Morgan Blosser

Jada Brinkman

Grace Crawford

Delana Damman

Jonathan Fenton

Amanda Grimm

Samuel Haley

Trevor King

Hollyn Klopfenstein

Grace Ledyard

Ashlynn Lugbill *

Cassidy Miller

Zachary Morris

Trenton Moyer

Lucy Myers

Ty Nofziger

Ella Richer *

Susan Ringler

Joseph Ripke

Oliver Shaw

Lauren Shumaker

Sophie Sterken *

Mina Wesche

Lily Wiemken

Kaleb Wyse

Karter Zachrich

Juniors

Sean Adkins *

Rosemary Baer

Jaret Beck

Leah Beck *

Rylee Beltz

Griffin Eash

Madison Eyer

Anisha Grant

Eleanor Grieser

Jonah Harmon

Elise Hoylman *

Renee Hoylman *

Ella Hudspeath

Cooper Hull

Cayden Jacoby

Allison King

Hunter Linton

Madisynn McIntosh

Zach McWatters

Hannah Minchella

Samuel Myers *

Lily Nofziger

Kate Roth

Isabella Strauss

Anne Stuber

Luke VanDenBerghe

Kelly Wyse *

Seniors

Donnie Adams

Jay-R Allison

Bryce Beltz *

Carson Bennett *

Taylor Boger *

Jayla Brackman

Harley Crossgrove *

Clara Damman

Keilah Fish

Zach Girdham

Lyla Heising *

Hannah Huddle

Zakkai Kaufmann

Gideon Myers

Meleah Plank

Karsen Pursel

Dylan Rash

Angie Rosillo

Nathan Rupp

Pete Rupp

Emma Salmi

Baden Skates

Mason Stickley *

Quinn Wyse *

(* denotes 4.0 GPA; 3.3 GPA required for honor roll)

