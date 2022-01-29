Freshmen
Shiloh Adkins
Kelsey Bennett
Caden Bishop *
Ben Boger
Wyatt Borer
Tara Crossgrove
Leah Delgado
Noelle Fox
Landon Graffice
Tobin King
Morgan Linton
Olivia Miller *
Grace Remington *
Madison Remington
Kendall Sears
Emily VanDenBerghe *
Rylan Warner
Madelyn Westrick
Sophomores
Morgan Blosser
Jada Brinkman
Grace Crawford
Delana Damman
Jonathan Fenton
Amanda Grimm
Samuel Haley
Trevor King
Hollyn Klopfenstein
Grace Ledyard
Ashlynn Lugbill *
Cassidy Miller
Zachary Morris
Trenton Moyer
Lucy Myers
Ty Nofziger
Ella Richer *
Susan Ringler
Joseph Ripke
Oliver Shaw
Lauren Shumaker
Sophie Sterken *
Mina Wesche
Lily Wiemken
Kaleb Wyse
Karter Zachrich
Juniors
Sean Adkins *
Rosemary Baer
Jaret Beck
Leah Beck *
Rylee Beltz
Griffin Eash
Madison Eyer
Anisha Grant
Eleanor Grieser
Jonah Harmon
Elise Hoylman *
Renee Hoylman *
Ella Hudspeath
Cooper Hull
Cayden Jacoby
Allison King
Hunter Linton
Madisynn McIntosh
Zach McWatters
Hannah Minchella
Samuel Myers *
Lily Nofziger
Kate Roth
Isabella Strauss
Anne Stuber
Luke VanDenBerghe
Kelly Wyse *
Seniors
Donnie Adams
Jay-R Allison
Bryce Beltz *
Carson Bennett *
Taylor Boger *
Jayla Brackman
Harley Crossgrove *
Clara Damman
Keilah Fish
Zach Girdham
Lyla Heising *
Hannah Huddle
Zakkai Kaufmann
Gideon Myers
Meleah Plank
Karsen Pursel
Dylan Rash
Angie Rosillo
Nathan Rupp
Pete Rupp
Emma Salmi
Baden Skates
Mason Stickley *
Quinn Wyse *
(* denotes 4.0 GPA; 3.3 GPA required for honor roll)
