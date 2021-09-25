Jack Schweller

Paulding Middle School student Jack Schweller, scored a perfect score on his seventh-grade state math test in the spring. Giving Schweller (left) his award is Paulding Middle School seventh-grade math teacher Tanya Rickenberg.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

Paulding Middle School student Jack Schweller, scored a perfect score on his seventh-grade state math test in the spring. Giving Schweller (left) his award is Paulding Middle School seventh-grade math teacher Tanya Rickenberg.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments