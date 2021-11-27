Paulding Middle School
Seventh-graders
All A’s
Remington Boroff
Max Daeger
Landon Dasher
Kayleigh Dunham
Mariah Klopfenstein
Mackenzie Leatherman
Kate Manz
Megan Manz
Myrriah Manz
Vivienne Myers
Estie Pease
Lucy Porter
Tori Schlatter
Audrey Stoller
Darcy Taylor
All A’s and B’s
Destiny Aldred
London Ametewee
Braylon Barnes
Jolene Branham
Isabella Burtch
Avery Cooper
Silas Foltz
Ethan Goebel
Quinlyn Gonzales
Jayla Griffith
Reina Kleman
Brody Lindsey
Camdyn Manz
Olivia McCrory
Monico Moreno
Eli Pessefall
Noah Pollock
Colton Roehrig
Lailah Smith
Makayla Spears
Janee Tousley
Brooklynn Verfaillie
Eighth-graders
All A’s
Jackson Griffith
Hunter Harwell
Isabelle Lamb
Jared Manz
Trenton Manz
Aleah Matty
Addison Pease
Mara Phlipot
Thad Schneider
Jack Schweller
Sheyenne Shepherd
All A’s and B’s
Grady Barton
Kaitlynn Breedlove
Lucy Breier
Makayla Carr
Mallory Fisher
Matthew Geiger
Addison Hunt
Colten Hunt
Molly Iler
Damien Iliff
Brooklyn King
Layla Kremer
Jackson Laker
Lillian Lamond
Clayton Manz
Renee McCabe
Abigial Punches
Rileigh Sanders
Zoey Schultz
Laila Stiltner
Logan Winke
Adan Zacarias
