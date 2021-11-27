Paulding Middle School

Seventh-graders

All A’s

Remington Boroff

Max Daeger

Landon Dasher

Kayleigh Dunham

Mariah Klopfenstein

Mackenzie Leatherman

Kate Manz

Megan Manz

Myrriah Manz

Vivienne Myers

Estie Pease

Lucy Porter

Tori Schlatter

Audrey Stoller

Darcy Taylor

All A’s and B’s

Destiny Aldred

London Ametewee

Braylon Barnes

Jolene Branham

Isabella Burtch

Avery Cooper

Silas Foltz

Ethan Goebel

Quinlyn Gonzales

Jayla Griffith

Reina Kleman

Brody Lindsey

Camdyn Manz

Olivia McCrory

Monico Moreno

Eli Pessefall

Noah Pollock

Colton Roehrig

Lailah Smith

Makayla Spears

Janee Tousley

Brooklynn Verfaillie

Eighth-graders

All A’s

Jackson Griffith

Hunter Harwell

Isabelle Lamb

Jared Manz

Trenton Manz

Aleah Matty

Addison Pease

Mara Phlipot

Thad Schneider

Jack Schweller

Sheyenne Shepherd

All A’s and B’s

Grady Barton

Kaitlynn Breedlove

Lucy Breier

Makayla Carr

Mallory Fisher

Matthew Geiger

Addison Hunt

Colten Hunt

Molly Iler

Damien Iliff

Brooklyn King

Layla Kremer

Jackson Laker

Lillian Lamond

Clayton Manz

Renee McCabe

Abigial Punches

Rileigh Sanders

Zoey Schultz

Laila Stiltner

Logan Winke

Adan Zacarias

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments