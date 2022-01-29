Seventh-grade

All A’s

Remington Boroff

Max Daeger

Landon Dasher

Kayleigh Dunham

Mariah Klopfenstein

Camdyn Manz

Kate Manz

Megan Manz

Myrriah Manz

Vivienne Myers

Estie Pease

Lucy Porter

Tori Schlatter

Audrey Stoller

Darcy Taylor

All A’s and B’s

Destiny Aldred

London Ametewee

Braylon Barnes

Lillian Bauer

Isabella Burtch

Avery Cooper

Silas Foltz

Quinlyn Gonzales

Jayla Griffith

Kyra Jackman

Reina Kleman

Mackenzie Leatherman

Brody Lindsey

Monico Moreno

Eli Pessefall

Colton Roehrig

Lailah Smith

Lily Speelman

Brooklynn Verfaillie

Eighth-grade

All A’s

Jackson Griffith

Hunter Harwell

Addison Hunt

Jared Manz

Trenton Manz

Aleah Matty

Mara Phlipot

Abigial Punches

Jack Schweller

Sheyenne Shepherd

All A’s and B’s

Grady Barton

Lucy Breier

Mallory Fisher

Matthew Geiger

Colten Hunt

Molly Iler

Damien Iliff

Brooklyn King

Isabelle Lamb

Lillian Lamond

Clayton Manz

Alondra Meyer

Addison Pease

Adam Punches

Rileigh Sanders

Thad Schneider

Xander Schwab

Laila Stiltner

Logan Winke

Adan Zacarias

