Seventh-grade
All A’s
Remington Boroff
Max Daeger
Landon Dasher
Kayleigh Dunham
Mariah Klopfenstein
Camdyn Manz
Kate Manz
Megan Manz
Myrriah Manz
Vivienne Myers
Estie Pease
Lucy Porter
Tori Schlatter
Audrey Stoller
Darcy Taylor
All A’s and B’s
Destiny Aldred
London Ametewee
Braylon Barnes
Lillian Bauer
Isabella Burtch
Avery Cooper
Silas Foltz
Quinlyn Gonzales
Jayla Griffith
Kyra Jackman
Reina Kleman
Mackenzie Leatherman
Brody Lindsey
Monico Moreno
Eli Pessefall
Colton Roehrig
Lailah Smith
Lily Speelman
Brooklynn Verfaillie
Eighth-grade
All A’s
Jackson Griffith
Hunter Harwell
Addison Hunt
Jared Manz
Trenton Manz
Aleah Matty
Mara Phlipot
Abigial Punches
Jack Schweller
Sheyenne Shepherd
All A’s and B’s
Grady Barton
Lucy Breier
Mallory Fisher
Matthew Geiger
Colten Hunt
Molly Iler
Damien Iliff
Brooklyn King
Isabelle Lamb
Lillian Lamond
Clayton Manz
Alondra Meyer
Addison Pease
Adam Punches
Rileigh Sanders
Thad Schneider
Xander Schwab
Laila Stiltner
Logan Winke
Adan Zacarias
