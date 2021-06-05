PAULDING — The Paulding County Retired Teachers Association recently awarded $1,050 in scholarships to high school seniors planning to enter the field of education. Madyson Bauer, Natalie Schultz and Hailey Weidenhamer each received $350 scholarships.
Bauer is the daughter of Stephanie Moore and David Bauer and a graduate of Antwerp High School. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University to major in elementary education.
Schultz is the daughter Jeff and Christa Schultz and is a recent graduate of Wayne Trace High School. She plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in speech and language pathology.
Weidenhamer is the daughter of Todd and Gina Weidenhamer and a graduate of Paulding High School. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in inclusive early childhood eduation.
