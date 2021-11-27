Patrick Henry Middle School

Eighth-grade

All A’s

Mia Amador

Brandon Barton

Andrew Basinger

Lana Breece

Riley Brent

Ada Christman

Carys Crossland

Abigail Deuel

Elliana Dishong

Sophie Guelde

Mack Hieber

Mason Jardine

Isabelle King

Akevian Kryder

Koltin Mannin

Gunner McClure

Linnea Meyer

Ashlyn Mullins

Connor Neiderhouse

Carson Prigge

Lani Rosebrook

Kenna Rosengarten

Garrett Rowe

Brian Scherdt

Shealin Schmeltz

Calvin Schroeder

Haley Schwiebert

Kelsey Schwiebert

Grant Smith

Kyla Wilson

Honor Roll (A’s and B’s)

Alessa Almanza

Lane Biederstedt

Lydia Carpenter

Nathan Case

Wyatt Chamberlain

Wyatt Erford

Trinity Johnson

Noah Keeran

Chayse Maas

Saige Phillips

Claire Piercefield

Mitchell Prigge

Sophia Rader

Anna Rivera

Jaidan Rutter

Grant Schwab

Gavin Schwiebert

Layke Schwiebert

Bailee Stark

Garret Tackett

Charles Vaughn

Gracelynn Weasel

Seventh-grade

All A’s

Nick Bennett

Jake Bostelman

Natalie Cavanaugh

Trey Cortez-Shope

Reid Creager

Amy Flowers

Lauren Giesige

Kiefer Holloway

Levi Johnson

Maddox Johnson

Raelynn Keck

Caydyn Keith

Claira Kirkendall

August Meyer

Brooks Punches

Grahm Rosebrook

Brooke Scherdt

Taylor Shawber

Addison Shoemaker

Willow Ballard

Kolten Barnhisel

Ilina Bitzinger

Nora Budny

Evan Carrizales

Quinton Colburn

Kara Combs

Alaina Deuel

Jonathon Facundo-Swanson

Kylie Gallegos

Kaylee Giesige

Kaylee Hernandez

Landon Hixson

Carter Howe

Jude Hudson

Reed Jackson

Kaidyn Kuesel

Derick Largen

Destiny Loe

Kaitlin Luna

Grady McKee

Kayla Meienburg

Lauren Morey

Owen Nye

Jonah Rocha

Tristen Rosebrook

Ryan Schultz

Sophia Schwab

Jacob Sears

Sloan Tietje

Kensey Weber

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments