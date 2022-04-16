Eighth-grade
All A’s
Mia Amador
Andrew Basinger
Riley Brent
Ada Christman
Carys Crossland
Abigail Deuel
Elliana Dishong
Sophie Guelde
Mack Hieber
Mason Jardine
Noah Keeran
Isabelle King
Akevian Kryder
Gunner McClure
Linnea Meyer,
Ashlyn Mullins
Connor Neiderhouse
Mitchell Prigge
Lani Rosebrook
Kenna Rosengarten
Brian Scherdt
Shealin Schmeltz
Noah Schortgen
Calvin Schroeder
Haley Schwiebert
Kelsey Schwiebert
Grant Smith
Bailee Stark
All A’s and B’s
Alessa Almanza
Lana Breece
Nathan Case
Wyatt Chamberlain
Wyatt Erford
Kolton Hanna
Trinity Johnson
Chayse Maas
Koltin Mannin
Lillian Otterson
Garrett Rowe
Gavin Schwiebert
Layke Schwiebert
Gracelynn Weasel
Seventh-grade
Maycie Bates
Nick Bennett
Natalie Cavanaugh
Amy Flowers
Lauren Giesige
Levi Johnson
Maddox Johnson
Caydyn Keith
Claira Kirkendall
Kaitlyn Kuesel
Nora Menzie
August Meyer
Grahm Rosebrook
Brooke Scherdt
Sophia Schwab
Taylor Shawber
Addison Shoemaker
Kensey Weber
All A’s and B’s
Willow Ballard
Kolten Barnhisel
Ilina Bitzinger
Jake Bostelman
Kara Combs
Trey Cortez-Shope
Reid Creager
Alaina Deuel
Kylie Gallegos
Kaylee Giesige
Ashley Hernandez-Torres
Kiefer Holloway
Jude Hudson
Reed Jackson
Raelynn Keck
Aidan Kulek
Nadia Kulek
Brooks Punches
Tessa Rivera
Jonah Rocha
Tristen Rosebrook
Ryan Schultz
Jacob Sears
Sloan Tietje
