Patrick Henry High School

Seniors

Hall of Fame (4.0 and above)

Chloe Baird

Brooke Bostelman

Chase Gillson

Adam Hammad

Ella Meyer

Tyler Piercefield

Juliana Rader

Tyler Rader

Ethan Rohrs

William Seedorf

Addison Vance

Honor Roll (3.2-3.99)

Ashley Barton

Gage Braden

Kyleigh Breece

Paige Chio

Jimena Gomez

Lucas Harmon

Rheya Hogrefe

Timothy Johnson

Tristan King

Kayla Kruse

Chase Kuhlman

Ryan Kurtz

Brayden McDaniels

Jazmine Miranda

Joshua Munding

Emilio Raymundo

Olivia Westhoven

Mackenzie Whitman

Wayde Williams

Juniors

Hall of Fame (4.0 and above)

Andrew Baden

Ella Badenhop

Alyssa Gebers

Gavin Jackson

Katherine Johnson

Addison Kirkland

Malina Mendez

Drew Rosengarten

Honor roll (3.2-3.99)

Aiden Behrman

Zachary Brent

Ava Budny

Noelle Cray

Madalen Latta

Kenadie Leonard

Breckin Maas

Paige Moehrman

Logan Parker

Madison Prigge

Kaden Rosebrook

Calvin Stebbins

Alex Updike

Adyson Whitman

Mollie Young

Sophomores

Hall of Fame (4.0 and above)

Izack Badenhop

Brock Behrman

Paige Boyer

Brooklyn Fry

Landon Johnson

Whitney Johnson

Emily Keeran

Caeley Largen

Mariah Legare

Megan Meyer

Brenton Rettig

Brady Scherdt

Tyler Smith

Brennen Yates

Honor roll (3.2-3.99)

Brandon Bennett

Gracianna Biliti

Levi Carpenter

Emily Gillson

Gace Haas

Riley Holbrook

Lexi Holloway

Brent Joy

Corbin Martinez

Cody McCance

Baylor McGraw

Nash Meyer

Houston Miranda

Abigail Morris

MaKenzie Prigge

Kennedy Rettig

Noah Robinson

Addison Schwab

Gavin Schwiebert

Kya Seemann

Tayah Shoemaker

Aubrey Sizemore

Lillyana Stewart

Emma Weasel

Karsyn Weber

Freshmen

Hall of Fame (4.0 and above)

Delaney Barnes

Grace Behnfeldt

Evelyn Borders

Mariah Boyer

Lincoln Creager

Faith Feehan

Karlie Gubernath

Cooper Hoops

Hailey Johnson

Bradyn Keith

Madison Legare

Maya Lirot

Jocelyn Loe

Hannah Millikan

Elizabeth Ogan

Jaden Punches

Olivia Rettig

Raegan Rettig

Isabell Rumbaugh

Christian Schwab

Caylee Schwiebert

Addyson Stephens

Honor roll (3.2-3.99)

Elenor Basinger

Jaden Bishop

Brooke Bouillon

Leah Budny

Ava Carrizales

Daylen Cole

Sullivan Cray

Derek Crouch

Fiona Freimuth

Dalton Guelde

Haylee Haas

Mitchell Harmon

Braydin Hoffman

Lyla Hogrefe

Chloe Howe

Lane Jackson

Olivia Johnson

Kylee Karamol

Brynn Lust

Mekhi Martinez

Hayden Meyer

Kasey Nelson

Marshall Panning

Arianna Raymundo

DeMario Roberts

Nicholas Schortgen

Illiana Schwiebert

Amanda Socie

Hanna Tietje

Madalyn Witte

Seth Woods

Four County

Seniors

Honor roll (3.0 and above)

Sebastian Aldrich

Jazalyn Baker

Mona Bejarano

Hailey Book

Sarah Breece

Theresa Combs

Izik Garcia

Kijano Hill

Sean Hoops

MaKayla Kern

Noah Kistner

Dylan Morris

Nicholas Myers

Joshua Tyson

Airik Weaver

Paris Wright

Juniors

Honor roll (3.0 and above)

Rachel Breece

Ty Carrizales

Sarah Crank

Seth Hathaway

Owen Hilgenberg

Zayna Kuesel

Jillian McNutt

Donald Meyer

Devlin Roddy

Rayne Roddy

Daniel Schmeltz

Deyvi Velazquez-Roblero

Landen Wensink

Robert Wyss

