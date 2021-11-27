Patrick Henry High School
Seniors
Hall of Fame (4.0 and above)
Chloe Baird
Brooke Bostelman
Chase Gillson
Adam Hammad
Ella Meyer
Tyler Piercefield
Juliana Rader
Tyler Rader
Ethan Rohrs
William Seedorf
Addison Vance
Honor Roll (3.2-3.99)
Ashley Barton
Gage Braden
Kyleigh Breece
Paige Chio
Jimena Gomez
Lucas Harmon
Rheya Hogrefe
Timothy Johnson
Tristan King
Kayla Kruse
Chase Kuhlman
Ryan Kurtz
Brayden McDaniels
Jazmine Miranda
Joshua Munding
Emilio Raymundo
Olivia Westhoven
Mackenzie Whitman
Wayde Williams
Juniors
Hall of Fame (4.0 and above)
Andrew Baden
Ella Badenhop
Alyssa Gebers
Gavin Jackson
Katherine Johnson
Addison Kirkland
Malina Mendez
Drew Rosengarten
Honor roll (3.2-3.99)
Aiden Behrman
Zachary Brent
Ava Budny
Noelle Cray
Madalen Latta
Kenadie Leonard
Breckin Maas
Paige Moehrman
Logan Parker
Madison Prigge
Kaden Rosebrook
Calvin Stebbins
Alex Updike
Adyson Whitman
Mollie Young
Sophomores
Hall of Fame (4.0 and above)
Izack Badenhop
Brock Behrman
Paige Boyer
Brooklyn Fry
Landon Johnson
Whitney Johnson
Emily Keeran
Caeley Largen
Mariah Legare
Megan Meyer
Brenton Rettig
Brady Scherdt
Tyler Smith
Brennen Yates
Honor roll (3.2-3.99)
Brandon Bennett
Gracianna Biliti
Levi Carpenter
Emily Gillson
Gace Haas
Riley Holbrook
Lexi Holloway
Brent Joy
Corbin Martinez
Cody McCance
Baylor McGraw
Nash Meyer
Houston Miranda
Abigail Morris
MaKenzie Prigge
Kennedy Rettig
Noah Robinson
Addison Schwab
Gavin Schwiebert
Kya Seemann
Tayah Shoemaker
Aubrey Sizemore
Lillyana Stewart
Emma Weasel
Karsyn Weber
Freshmen
Hall of Fame (4.0 and above)
Delaney Barnes
Grace Behnfeldt
Evelyn Borders
Mariah Boyer
Lincoln Creager
Faith Feehan
Karlie Gubernath
Cooper Hoops
Hailey Johnson
Bradyn Keith
Madison Legare
Maya Lirot
Jocelyn Loe
Hannah Millikan
Elizabeth Ogan
Jaden Punches
Olivia Rettig
Raegan Rettig
Isabell Rumbaugh
Christian Schwab
Caylee Schwiebert
Addyson Stephens
Honor roll (3.2-3.99)
Elenor Basinger
Jaden Bishop
Brooke Bouillon
Leah Budny
Ava Carrizales
Daylen Cole
Sullivan Cray
Derek Crouch
Fiona Freimuth
Dalton Guelde
Haylee Haas
Mitchell Harmon
Braydin Hoffman
Lyla Hogrefe
Chloe Howe
Lane Jackson
Olivia Johnson
Kylee Karamol
Brynn Lust
Mekhi Martinez
Hayden Meyer
Kasey Nelson
Marshall Panning
Arianna Raymundo
DeMario Roberts
Nicholas Schortgen
Illiana Schwiebert
Amanda Socie
Hanna Tietje
Madalyn Witte
Seth Woods
Four County
Seniors
Honor roll (3.0 and above)
Sebastian Aldrich
Jazalyn Baker
Mona Bejarano
Hailey Book
Sarah Breece
Theresa Combs
Izik Garcia
Kijano Hill
Sean Hoops
MaKayla Kern
Noah Kistner
Dylan Morris
Nicholas Myers
Joshua Tyson
Airik Weaver
Paris Wright
Juniors
Honor roll (3.0 and above)
Rachel Breece
Ty Carrizales
Sarah Crank
Seth Hathaway
Owen Hilgenberg
Zayna Kuesel
Jillian McNutt
Donald Meyer
Devlin Roddy
Rayne Roddy
Daniel Schmeltz
Deyvi Velazquez-Roblero
Landen Wensink
Robert Wyss
