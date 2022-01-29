LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima has announced it autumn semester 2021 dean's list. Criteria for the dean's list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific term and the number of credit hours taken. Many colleges require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Area students named to the dean's list include: Jared Grieser and Kevin Keber, Defiance; Ruth Wenzinger, New Bavaria; Julianne Roop and Haleigh Stoller, Payne; Sydney Eickholt, Jarret Keck and Hunter Tegenkamp, Continental; and Riley Burdine, West Unity.

