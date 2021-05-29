LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima recently recognized its students who are graduating seniors and those who have earned an associate of arts degree.

The following students completed all or most of their Ohio State coursework at Oio State Lima and earned the degrees listed here:

Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science: Victoria Rohlf, Defiance; Jade Zeller and Spencer Vorst, Kalida; Kristen Ellerbrook, Ottawa; and Cayl Poncsak, Bryan.

Associate's Degrees: Victoria Rohlf, Defiance; Alley Gonzalez, Malinta; Rebecca McCroskey, Antwerp; Sarah Koenig and Andrea Snow, Continental; Hallie Zenz, Kalida; Craig Recker, Samantha Okuly, Kerri Ellerbrock, Madalyn Morman and Zachariah Ricker, Ottawa; and Alec Waterston, Montpelier.

