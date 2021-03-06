LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima has announced its autumn semester 2020 dean’s list. Criteria for the dean’s list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific term and the number of credit hours taken. Many colleges require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Area students recognized on the dean’s list include: Leah Clevenger, Lauryn Luderman and Vitoria Rohlf, Defiance; Arianna Stephey, Holgate; Ruth Wenzinger, New Bavaria; Julianne Roop, Payne; Olivia Gamble, Kaitlyn Keeler and Kyle Looser, Cloverdale; and Sydney Eickholt and Andrea Snow, Continental.

