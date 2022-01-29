ADA — Ohio Northern University has released the names of area students who achieved the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time.

Local students recognized were: Curtlyn Anthony, Bryan; Madeleine Routhier, West Unity; Max Hoffman, Joshua Honaker and Ashlee Tressler, Defiance; Isaac Ridgway, Hicksville; Carisa Hoffman, Wauseon; Aaron Rupp, Pettisville; Madison Ashbaugh, Napoleon; Emily Tackett, Hamler; Megan Dearth, William Deisler, Lucas Hanenkratt and Taylor Schooley, Paulding.

