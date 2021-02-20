ATHENS — Several students from the region were among the more than 8,400 students who qualified for the fall 2020 semester dean's list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Due to COVID-19, students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.
Local students included: Madison Parker and April Westrick, Napoleon; Leah Myerholtz, Columbus Grove; Gracie Voigt, Kelsey Long, Paige Arndt and Sophie Smith, Bryan; Hayden Howerton, Maria Sheffel, Courtney Cox, Katherine Keber and Elizah Jimenez, Defiance; Cheyenne Gerschutz, Holgate; Hannah Shaffer, Fayette; Mattie Thatcher, Archbold; Eliza Zulch, Montpelier; Tracy Albright, Wauseon; Hannah Wynne and Carl Blalock, Edgerton; and Grace Leininger, Wauseon.
