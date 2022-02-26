ATHENS — Several area students were among the more than 5,000 students who qualified for the ball semester dean's list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours.

Local students recognized were: Emma Diehl, Hayden Howerton, Katherine Keber and Courtney Cox, Defiance; Justin Freestone and Grace Leininger, Wauseon; Madison Parker and Will Drewes, Napoleon; Gracie Voigt and Sophie Smith, Bryan; Keaton Brodbeck, Archbold; Hannah Wynne, Edgerton; and Joseph Nicholson, Ney.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments