Area students who earned degrees at Ohio State University's Dec. 15, 2019 commencement exercises included:

Defiance: Brock Beckett, bachelor of arts (cum laude); Zacharey Hale, bachelor of science; James Proulx, bachelor of science.

Hicksville: David Nicola, bachelor of arts.

Holgate: Zachary Brown, associate of science; Peter Thieroff, bachelor of science.

Wauseon: Nathanael Betz, associate in applied science; Colin Moser, associate of arts.

Hamler: Erica Kline, bachelor of science (magna cu laude).

Liberty Center: Logan Meyer, bachelor of science (with honors in engineering).

McClure: Mikayla Shanks, bachelor of science.

Napoleon: Claudia DelFavero, bachelor of science; Carlie Kruse, bachelor of science.

Continental: Taylor Roth, associate of science.

Kalida: Stacy Hunter, bachelor of arts.

Antwerp: Emily Derck, bachelor of science (magna cum laude); Dakoda Sexton, bachelor of arts.

Paulding: Laurel Wehrkamp, bachelor of music education (cum laude).

Bryan: Mollie Lirot, bachelor of science; Cayl Poncsak, associate of science; Bayli Sanders, associate of arts.

Edgerton: Tayla Davis, bachelor of arts.

