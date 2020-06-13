Area students who earned degrees at Ohio State University's Dec. 15, 2019 commencement exercises included:
Defiance: Brock Beckett, bachelor of arts (cum laude); Zacharey Hale, bachelor of science; James Proulx, bachelor of science.
Hicksville: David Nicola, bachelor of arts.
Holgate: Zachary Brown, associate of science; Peter Thieroff, bachelor of science.
Wauseon: Nathanael Betz, associate in applied science; Colin Moser, associate of arts.
Hamler: Erica Kline, bachelor of science (magna cu laude).
Liberty Center: Logan Meyer, bachelor of science (with honors in engineering).
McClure: Mikayla Shanks, bachelor of science.
Napoleon: Claudia DelFavero, bachelor of science; Carlie Kruse, bachelor of science.
Continental: Taylor Roth, associate of science.
Kalida: Stacy Hunter, bachelor of arts.
Antwerp: Emily Derck, bachelor of science (magna cum laude); Dakoda Sexton, bachelor of arts.
Paulding: Laurel Wehrkamp, bachelor of music education (cum laude).
Bryan: Mollie Lirot, bachelor of science; Cayl Poncsak, associate of science; Bayli Sanders, associate of arts.
Edgerton: Tayla Davis, bachelor of arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.