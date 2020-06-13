COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University released the list of students qualifying for the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.
Criteria for this designation varies by college within the university, but is usually based on the GPA for that term and number of credit hours taken. Many colleges require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Following is a list of area student's making the dean's list at OSU, by hometown.
Defiance: Makayla Allen, Gabriel Arreguin, Brock Beckett, Grant Booth, Garrett Carder, Tobiah Fleischman, John Frederick, Taylor Harris, Lauren Howard, Zaria Justice, Jacob Kuba, Caleb Kuhn, Alexis Menendez, Christian Monsivais, Riley Nagel, James Proulx, Katlyn Raines, Taylor Shirk, McKensie Sprow, Noah Strausbaugh, Annabelle Weisgerger, Lance Westrick, Connor Whitford, Natalie Wichman, Matthew Thomas.
Hicksville: Barron Neidhardt, Gage Yoder.
Holgate: Loryn Wright.
Ney: Brayden Dietrich, Corbin Garza, David Hissong.
Sherwood: Matthew Kozumplik, Ally Wendling.
Wauseon: Caleb Blanchong, Mason Creager, Conner Hicks, Paige Moden, Owen Newlove, Abby Pennington, Jillian Reynolds, Jensi Shaw, Jackson Sluder, Aleithea Tefft, Jalen towers, Madelyn Wendt.
Napoleon: Emma Babcock, Hannah Badenhop, Emma Bowers, Chase Gruenhagen, Nathan Heaston, Alison Hernandez, Caleb Hernandez, Marissa Kirkendall, Carlie Kruse, Eadyn Miller, Karinne Moore, Cailyn Prigge, Natalie Rettig, Alexandra Smith, Brett Wiemken, Allison Williams.
New Bavaria: Cassandra Rupright, Paige Snyder, Matthias Wenzinger, Grace Wenzinger.
Custar: Jarrett Maas.
Deshler: Jenna Mangas, Jessica Mangas.
Hamler: Erica Kline.
Holgate: Louis Gustwiller, Kirsten Hoffman.
Liberty Center: Libby Ball, Blake Graber, Finn Haughn, Logan Meyer, Ashleigh Thompson.
McClure: Brittany Atkinson, Mikayla Shanks, Alley Gonzalez, Brock Michaelis.
Continental: Breanne Eickholt, Abby Niese, Andrea Snow.
Cloverdale: Madison Averesch, Kassandra Warnecke.
Kalida: Kelly Doepker, Trevor Maag, Jaylen Vandemark, Spencer Vorst, Jade Zeller.
Edgerton: Isaac Hamblin, Eric Herman, Danielle Schooley, Kendra Schroeder.
Stryker: Thibaut Woolace.
Bryan: Kaitlyn Antigo, Kayla Arnold, Brandon Boecker, Marcus Boecker, Sloane Brown, Kennedy Dick, Jordan Drinnon, Scott Ewonus, Kathariena Foster, Tamrik Hall, Austin Harding, Evan Kaullen, Mollie Lirot, Natalie Meyer, Bayli Sanders, Kyley Stokes, Joshua VonSeggern, Victoria VonSeggern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.