Ohio State University, Lima, has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. The following area full-time students maintained a 3.5 grade-point average: Taylor Shirk, Defiance; Jessica Mangas, Deshler; Alley Gonzalez, Malinta; Grace Wenzinger, New Bavaria; Victoria Bradford and Kalyn Strahley of Paulding; Madison Averesch, Cloverdale; Breanne Eickholt and Andrea Snow of Continental; and Kyley Stokes, Bryan.

