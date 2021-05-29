Napoleon scholarships

The Napoleon High School Alumni Association has awarded $1,000 scholarships to a trio of Napoleon seniors. The winners include: Spencer Cashman (left), Will Drewes and Jessica Yunker.

 Photo courtesy of Napoleon High School Alumni Association

