Miller City Middle School
Seventh-grade
All “A”
Claire Ellerbrock
Landon Inkrott
Austin Kuhlman
Ava Kuhlman
Noah Liebrecht
Jack Wenzinger
Hall of Fame
Elizabeth Ellerbrock
Karlee Gilgenbach
Jackson Keeler
Anna Lammers
Maxon Long
Chase Niese
William Palte
Dominic Pfau
Alexander Ruck
Blake Schnipke
Honor roll
Madelyn Barlage
Carson Brickner
Kristen Dukes
Carly Ellerbrock
Collin Ellerbrock
Alivia Gilgenbach
Ella Inkrott
Payton Michel
Sierra Miller
Caleb Reichley
Anna Schnipke
Josie Schnipke
Mariah Schroeder
Wesley Tobe
Alexis Verhoff
Tanner Verhoff
Keira Warnimont
Eighth-grade
All “A”
Mia Davidson
Elizabeth Erford
Savanna Niese
Avery Ruhe
Hall of Fame
Mya Brown
Taten Long
Ethan Niese
Caiden Palte
Isabella Pittman
Kyla Rosengarten
Kiera Ruhe
Dylan Schroeder
Grady Troyer
Gavin Vennekotter
Elizabeth Verhoff
Issac Wrasman
Honor Roll
Kade Gerschutz
Bryce Gerten
Lukas Klear
Clocinda Kuhlman
Jonathon Pester
Alivia Searfoss
Octavia Young
