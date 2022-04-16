Seventh-grade
All A’s
Claire Ellerbrock
Elizabeth Ellerbrock
Austin Kuhlman
Ava Kuhlman
Jack Wenzinger
Hall of Fame honor roll
Carly Ellerbrock
Collin Ellerbrock
Karlee Gilgenbach
Ella Inkrott
Landon Inkrott
Noah Liebrecht
Maxon Long
Chase Niese
William Palte
Dominic Pfau
Anna Schnipke
Blake Schnipke
Mariah Schroeder
Honor roll
Curia Babcock
Carson Brickner
Derrick DeMuth
Kristen Dukes
Alivia Gilgenbach
Logan Hucke
Jackson Keeler
Scarlett King
Anna Lammers
Mack Niese
Alexander Ruck
Wesley Tobe
Alexis Verhoff
Claire Verhoff
Keira Warnimont
Eighth-grade
All A’s
Mya Brown
Mia Davidson
Elizabeth Erford
Savanna Niese
Avery Ruhe
Dylan Schroeder
Elizabeth Verhoff
Issac Wrasman
Hall of Fame honor roll
Kade Gerschutz
Lukas Klear
Ethan Niese
Caiden Palte
Jonathon Pester
Isabella Pittman
Kyla Rosengarten
Alivia Searfoss
Gavin Vennekotter
Octavia Young
Danica Ehlers
Bryce Gerten
Clocinda Kuhlman
Taten Long
Beau Reyna
Kiera Ruhe
Grady Troyer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.