Seventh-grade
All “A” honor roll
Austin Kuhlman
Ava Kuhlman
Maxon Long
Jack Wenzinger
”Hall of Fame” honor roll
Claire Ellerbrock
Elizabeth Ellerbrock
Karlee Gilgenbach
Ella Inkrott
Landon Inkrott
Jackson Keeler
Anna Lammers
Noah Liebrecht
Chase Niese
William Palte
Dominic Pfau
Alexander Ruck
Anna Schnipke
Blake Schnipke
Honor Roll
Curia Babcock
Carson Brickner
Derrick DeMuth
Kristen Dukes
Carly Ellerbrock
Collin Ellerbrock
Logan Hucke
Payton Michel
Sierra Miller
Mack Niese
Caleb Reichley
Josie Schnipke
Mariah Schroeder
Wesley Tobe
Alexis Verhoff
Tanner Verhoff
Keira Warnimont
Eighth-grade
All “A” honor roll
Elizabeth Erford
Savanna Niese
Avery Ruhe
”Hall of Fame” honor roll
Mia Davidson
Taten Long
Ethan Niese
Caiden Palte
Isabella Pittman
Kiera Ruhe
Dylan Schroeder
Alivia Searfoss
Gavin Vennekotter
Elizabeth Verhoff
Issac Wrasman
Honor roll
Mya Brown
Kade Gerschutz
Bryce Gerten
Lukas Klear
Clocinda Kuhlman
Jonathon Pester
Kyla Rosengarten
Grady Troyer
Octavia Young
