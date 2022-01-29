Seventh-grade

All “A” honor roll

Austin Kuhlman

Ava Kuhlman

Maxon Long

Jack Wenzinger

”Hall of Fame” honor roll

Claire Ellerbrock

Elizabeth Ellerbrock

Karlee Gilgenbach

Ella Inkrott

Landon Inkrott

Jackson Keeler

Anna Lammers

Noah Liebrecht

Chase Niese

William Palte

Dominic Pfau

Alexander Ruck

Anna Schnipke

Blake Schnipke

Honor Roll

Curia Babcock

Carson Brickner

Derrick DeMuth

Kristen Dukes

Carly Ellerbrock

Collin Ellerbrock

Logan Hucke

Payton Michel

Sierra Miller

Mack Niese

Caleb Reichley

Josie Schnipke

Mariah Schroeder

Wesley Tobe

Alexis Verhoff

Tanner Verhoff

Keira Warnimont

Eighth-grade

All “A” honor roll

Elizabeth Erford

Savanna Niese

Avery Ruhe

”Hall of Fame” honor roll

Mia Davidson

Taten Long

Ethan Niese

Caiden Palte

Isabella Pittman

Kiera Ruhe

Dylan Schroeder

Alivia Searfoss

Gavin Vennekotter

Elizabeth Verhoff

Issac Wrasman

Honor roll

Mya Brown

Kade Gerschutz

Bryce Gerten

Lukas Klear

Clocinda Kuhlman

Jonathon Pester

Kyla Rosengarten

Grady Troyer

Octavia Young

