Freshmen

All A honor roll

Anna Keeler

Anna Niese

Reagan Schiffer

Hall of Fame Honor Roll

Jackson Gilgenbach

Alyssa Michel

Braylon Niese

William Otto

Ella Recker

Brandon Reynolds

Isabelle Rieman

Ashten Searfoss

Kallee Stant

Honor Roll

Brendan Barlage

Rori Butcher

Bailey David

Travis DeMuth

Addison Ellerbrock

Miriam Ellerbrock

Daemon Ford

Trent Gibson

Jonathon Nartker

Ava Niese

Carter Niese

Isaac Niese

Rylan Niese

Andrea Pfau

Taygen Rieman

Morgan Verhoff

Hailey Warnimont

Makenna Warnimont

Sophomores

All A Honor Roll

Ethan Ellerbrock

Chelsea Erford

Karyssa Long

Kamryn Miller

Josephine Otto

Isabel Reyna

Jordan Schnipke

Evan Schroeder

Samantha Siebeneck

Owen Tobe

Hall of Fame Honor Roll

Kayleigh Brown

Madalyn Erford

Talon Heuerman

Molly Inkrott

Carson Lehman

Taylor Michel

Silas Niese

Rylie Peck

Lane Pester

Ava Ruck

Danielle Siefker

Madison Verhoff

Jonathan Wank

Chelsea Wilhelm

Honor Roll

Ethan Barlage

Caroline Johnson

Alivia Martin

Jared Niese

Andon Ruhe

Aaron Schnipke

Michael Teders

Juniors

All A Honor Roll

Tessa Deitering

Kiana Gable

Carley Hermiller

Connor Hermiller

Nicolette Inkrott

Hallie Kamphaus

Elizabeth Otto

Grant Palte

Grace Pfau

Jasmine Reichley

Corrie Schroeder

Taylor Wilhelm

Hall of Fame Honor Roll

Megan Ellerbrock

Philip Ellerbrock

Alvin Homier

Tessa Long

Emily Niese

Liberty Niese

Ava Rosengarten

Thomas Weis

Tori Wenzinger

Honor Roll

Stephanie Berger

Samantha DeMuth

Caleb Niese

Jaleigh Nuveman

Kendall Okuley

Seniors

All A Honor Roll

Raegan Cox

Nicole Ellerbrock

Samuel Ellerbrock

Alexis Heuerman

Gavin Inkrott

Abigail Lammers

Abigail Long

Alyson Michel

Evan Niese

Tessa Oedy

Zachary Rieman

Kristina Riepenhoff

Austin Ruhe

Marie Schroeder

Ryan Schroeder

Karley Stant

Hall of Fame Honor Roll

Alexis Banks

Joseph Deitering

Morgan Dunbar

Payton Ford

Jaden Nuveman

Tava Schroeder

Abigail Teders

Brianna Trentman

Brian Wank

Caleb Warnimont

Honor Roll

Cole Brown

Dillon Peck

Joseph Schnipke

Aaron Siebeneck

Austin Wilhelm

