Freshmen
All A honor roll
Anna Keeler
Anna Niese
Reagan Schiffer
Hall of Fame Honor Roll
Jackson Gilgenbach
Alyssa Michel
Braylon Niese
William Otto
Ella Recker
Brandon Reynolds
Isabelle Rieman
Ashten Searfoss
Kallee Stant
Honor Roll
Brendan Barlage
Rori Butcher
Bailey David
Travis DeMuth
Addison Ellerbrock
Miriam Ellerbrock
Daemon Ford
Trent Gibson
Jonathon Nartker
Ava Niese
Carter Niese
Isaac Niese
Rylan Niese
Andrea Pfau
Taygen Rieman
Morgan Verhoff
Hailey Warnimont
Makenna Warnimont
Sophomores
All A Honor Roll
Ethan Ellerbrock
Chelsea Erford
Karyssa Long
Kamryn Miller
Josephine Otto
Isabel Reyna
Jordan Schnipke
Evan Schroeder
Samantha Siebeneck
Owen Tobe
Hall of Fame Honor Roll
Kayleigh Brown
Madalyn Erford
Talon Heuerman
Molly Inkrott
Carson Lehman
Taylor Michel
Silas Niese
Rylie Peck
Lane Pester
Ava Ruck
Danielle Siefker
Madison Verhoff
Jonathan Wank
Chelsea Wilhelm
Honor Roll
Ethan Barlage
Caroline Johnson
Alivia Martin
Jared Niese
Andon Ruhe
Aaron Schnipke
Michael Teders
Juniors
All A Honor Roll
Tessa Deitering
Kiana Gable
Carley Hermiller
Connor Hermiller
Nicolette Inkrott
Hallie Kamphaus
Elizabeth Otto
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Jasmine Reichley
Corrie Schroeder
Taylor Wilhelm
Hall of Fame Honor Roll
Megan Ellerbrock
Philip Ellerbrock
Alvin Homier
Tessa Long
Emily Niese
Liberty Niese
Ava Rosengarten
Thomas Weis
Tori Wenzinger
Honor Roll
Stephanie Berger
Samantha DeMuth
Caleb Niese
Jaleigh Nuveman
Kendall Okuley
Seniors
All A Honor Roll
Raegan Cox
Nicole Ellerbrock
Samuel Ellerbrock
Alexis Heuerman
Gavin Inkrott
Abigail Lammers
Abigail Long
Alyson Michel
Evan Niese
Tessa Oedy
Zachary Rieman
Kristina Riepenhoff
Austin Ruhe
Marie Schroeder
Ryan Schroeder
Karley Stant
Hall of Fame Honor Roll
Alexis Banks
Joseph Deitering
Morgan Dunbar
Payton Ford
Jaden Nuveman
Tava Schroeder
Abigail Teders
Brianna Trentman
Brian Wank
Caleb Warnimont
Honor Roll
Cole Brown
Dillon Peck
Joseph Schnipke
Aaron Siebeneck
Austin Wilhelm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.