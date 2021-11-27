Miller City High School

Freshmen

All “A”

Travis DeMuth

Anna Keeler

Anna Niese

Reagan Schiffer

Hall of Fame

Rori Butcher

Addison Ellerbrock

Miriam Ellerbrock

Jackson Gilgenbach

Alyssa Michel

Braylon Niese

Isaac Niese

William Otto

Andrea Pfau

Ella Recker

Brandon Reynolds

Isabelle Rieman

Ashten Searfoss

Kallee Stant

Hailey Warnimont

Honor Roll

Brendan Barlage

Marissa Carr

Shaylyn Cellar

Bailey David

Trent Gibson

Jonathon Nartker

Ava Niese

Brayden Niese

Carter Niese

Gavin Niese

Rylan Niese

Taygen Rieman

Terek Schroeder

David Siebeneck

Ashlynn Trentman

Morgan Verhoff

Makenna Warnimont

Kinsley Wueller

Sophomores

All “A”

Ethan Ellerbrock

Chelsea Erford

Madalyn Erford

Carson Lehman

Karyssa Long

Kamryn Miller

Silas Niese

Josephine Otto

Isabel Reyna

Jordan Schnipke

Evan Schroeder

Samantha Siebeneck

Owen Tobe

Hall of Fame

Talon Heuerman

Molly Inkrott

Taylor Michel

Rylie Peck

Ava Ruck

Danielle Siefker

Madison Verhoff

Jonathan Wank

Chelsea Wilhelm

Honor Roll

Kayleigh Brown

Mariah Dunbar

Kaleb Gable

Caroline Johnson

Alivia Martin

Lane Pester

Sophia Reichley

Andon Ruhe

Aaron Schnipke

Michael Teders

Juniors

All “A”

Philip Ellerbrock

Kiana Gable

Carley Hermiller

Connor Hermller

Alvin Homier

Nicolette Inkrott

Hallie Kamphaus

Emily Niese

Elizabeth Otto

Grant Palte

Grace Pfau

Taylor Wilhelm

Hall of Fame

Tessa Deitering

Samantha DeMuth

Megan Ellerbrock

Tessa Long

Liberty Niese

Jaleigh Nuveman

Jasmine Reichley

Ava Rosengarten

Corrie Schroeder

Tori Wenzinger

Honor Roll

Stephanie Berger

Caleb Niese

Kendall Okuley

Thomas Weis

Seniors

All “A”

Joseph Deitering

Morgan Dunbar

Nicole Ellerbrock

Samuel Ellerbrock

Alexis Heuerman

Gavin Inkrott

Abigail Lammers

Abigail Long

Alyson Michel

Evan Niese

Tessa Oedy

Zachary Rieman

Kristina Riepenhoff

Austin Ruhe

Marie Schroeder

Ryan Schroeder

Tava Schroeder

Karley Stant

Hall of Fame

Cole Brown

Raegan Cox

Payton Ford

Tyler Martin

Jaden Nuveman

Dillon Peck

Joseph Schnipke

Aaron Siebeneck

Abigail Teders

Brianna Trentman

Brian Wank

Caleb Warnimont

Honor Roll

Alexis Banks

Bryer Palmer

Austin Wilhelm

