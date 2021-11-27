Miller City High School
Freshmen
All “A”
Travis DeMuth
Anna Keeler
Anna Niese
Reagan Schiffer
Hall of Fame
Rori Butcher
Addison Ellerbrock
Miriam Ellerbrock
Jackson Gilgenbach
Alyssa Michel
Braylon Niese
Isaac Niese
William Otto
Andrea Pfau
Ella Recker
Brandon Reynolds
Isabelle Rieman
Ashten Searfoss
Kallee Stant
Hailey Warnimont
Honor Roll
Brendan Barlage
Marissa Carr
Shaylyn Cellar
Bailey David
Trent Gibson
Jonathon Nartker
Ava Niese
Brayden Niese
Carter Niese
Gavin Niese
Rylan Niese
Taygen Rieman
Terek Schroeder
David Siebeneck
Ashlynn Trentman
Morgan Verhoff
Makenna Warnimont
Kinsley Wueller
Sophomores
All “A”
Ethan Ellerbrock
Chelsea Erford
Madalyn Erford
Carson Lehman
Karyssa Long
Kamryn Miller
Silas Niese
Josephine Otto
Isabel Reyna
Jordan Schnipke
Evan Schroeder
Samantha Siebeneck
Owen Tobe
Hall of Fame
Talon Heuerman
Molly Inkrott
Taylor Michel
Rylie Peck
Ava Ruck
Danielle Siefker
Madison Verhoff
Jonathan Wank
Chelsea Wilhelm
Honor Roll
Kayleigh Brown
Mariah Dunbar
Kaleb Gable
Caroline Johnson
Alivia Martin
Lane Pester
Sophia Reichley
Andon Ruhe
Aaron Schnipke
Michael Teders
Juniors
All “A”
Philip Ellerbrock
Kiana Gable
Carley Hermiller
Connor Hermller
Alvin Homier
Nicolette Inkrott
Hallie Kamphaus
Emily Niese
Elizabeth Otto
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Taylor Wilhelm
Hall of Fame
Tessa Deitering
Samantha DeMuth
Megan Ellerbrock
Tessa Long
Liberty Niese
Jaleigh Nuveman
Jasmine Reichley
Ava Rosengarten
Corrie Schroeder
Tori Wenzinger
Honor Roll
Stephanie Berger
Caleb Niese
Kendall Okuley
Thomas Weis
Seniors
All “A”
Joseph Deitering
Morgan Dunbar
Nicole Ellerbrock
Samuel Ellerbrock
Alexis Heuerman
Gavin Inkrott
Abigail Lammers
Abigail Long
Alyson Michel
Evan Niese
Tessa Oedy
Zachary Rieman
Kristina Riepenhoff
Austin Ruhe
Marie Schroeder
Ryan Schroeder
Tava Schroeder
Karley Stant
Hall of Fame
Cole Brown
Raegan Cox
Payton Ford
Tyler Martin
Jaden Nuveman
Dillon Peck
Joseph Schnipke
Aaron Siebeneck
Abigail Teders
Brianna Trentman
Brian Wank
Caleb Warnimont
Honor Roll
Alexis Banks
Bryer Palmer
Austin Wilhelm
