OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall 2021 semester have been named to the president's list recognizing academic excellence.

Local students making the president's list are: Noah Becker and Emily Parker, Wauseon: Harrison Crone, Bailey Feeney, Adam Harr, Maddie Hendricks and Meghan Tretzger, Defiance; Chloe Gerhart, Hicksville; Olivia Hennessey, Edgerton; Carly Wendling, Sherwood; and Audrey Zimmerman, Bryan.

