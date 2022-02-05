OXFORD — Miami University Regionals named students to the part-time dean's list who eared a high academic standing and were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earning a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2021 fall semester.
Local students earning recognition included: Kayla Gleckler, Metamora; Gordon Winland III, Archbold; Kaid Woolace, Liberty Center; and Colin Rockey, Montpelier.
