OXFORD — Miami University Regionals named students to the part-time dean's list who eared a high academic standing and were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earning a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2021 fall semester.

Local students earning recognition included: Kayla Gleckler, Metamora; Gordon Winland III, Archbold; Kaid Woolace, Liberty Center; and Colin Rockey, Montpelier.

