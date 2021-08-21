BEREA — Noa Mayer of Defiance was inducted into the Baldwin Wallace University chapter of Kappa Mu Epsilon (KME), National Mathematics Honor Society, in the spring 2021 semester. Society membership is extended to students with three semesters of college completed, three courses in mathematics including at least one in calculus, a minimum 3.0 GPA in mathematics and a ranking in the upper 35% of their class.
