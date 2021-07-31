BEREA — Defiance high school graduate Noa Mayer recently completed requirements to earn his degree from the Baldwin Wallace University honors program.

The BW honors program offers students unique, seminar-style courses that encourage academic exploration and independent thinking as well as countless opportunities to grow as campus leaders. A total of 22 students completed the program requirements in May 2021 out of more than 500 undergraduates who completed their degrees..

