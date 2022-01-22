FINDLAY — The University of Findlay has announced that several area students have been placed in student teaching positions for the spring 2022 semester.
Defiance area students include:
• Stacie Schroeder, of Defiance, is a student teacher at Tinora Middle School, Defiance. Schroeder is pursing a middle childhood education/science/language arts post-baccalaureate licensure.
• Amber Schliesser, of Defiance, is a student teacher at Riverdale High School, Riverdale. Schliesser is pursuing a degree in adolescent/young adult/integrated science education.
• Jacob Ferrebee, of Edgerton, is a student teacher at Edgerton High School, Edgerton. Ferrebee is pursuing an adolescent/young adult/integrated social studies education post-baccalaureate licensure.
• Emma McMaster, of Paulding, is a student teacher at Findlay High School, Findlay. McMaster is pursuing a degree in adolescent/young adult/integrated science education.
