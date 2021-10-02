FINDLAY — Several local students at the University of Findlay have been placed in student teaching positions for the fall 2021 semester.
Local students include:
• Caroline Turner, Defiance, is in a student teaching position at Van Buren Elementary School. Turner is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.
• Kelsey Clemens, Bryan, is in a student teaching position at Van Buren Elementary School. Clemens is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.
• Dakota Smith, Bryan, is in a student teaching position at Van Buren Elementary School. Smith is pursuing a degree in multi-age physical education/health.
