FINDLAY — Several local students at the University of Findlay have been placed in student teaching positions for the fall 2021 semester.

Local students include:

• Caroline Turner, Defiance, is in a student teaching position at Van Buren Elementary School. Turner is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.

• Kelsey Clemens, Bryan, is in a student teaching position at Van Buren Elementary School. Clemens is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.

• Dakota Smith, Bryan, is in a student teaching position at Van Buren Elementary School. Smith is pursuing a degree in multi-age physical education/health.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments