The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Foundationhas announced the winners of its 2020-21 scholarships:

Receiving $1,000 scholarships are Kara Retcher and Andrew Frederick. Retcher is a 2021 graduate of Ayersville High School. She plans to pursue a degree in mathematics/actuarial science at Trine University in Angola, Ind. Frederick is a 2021 graduate of Defiance High School. He plans to pursue a degree in business/political science at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill.

The scholarship fund was created by the trustees of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation who realize the importance of higher education. This non-renewable scholarship is awarded annually to students who will attend an accredited college or university to pursue a degree, certification or license. Eligible applicants include all Chamber members, member’s employees, employee’s spouses, and employee’s dependents. Criteria to evaluate the candidates include interview, essay, academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, community service, work experience, and letters of reference.

