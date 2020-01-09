ADA — Several area students earned recognition on the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Ohio Northern University. To qualify for the dean's list, students must be enrolled full-time and attain a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Area students making the list were: Courtney Lawson, Rebecca Olashuk, Christopher Picker and Kylee Tressler, Defiance; Chyanne Retcher, Ney; Mackalyn Figgins, Fayette; Hannah Rubel, Swanton; Madison Ashbaugh, Napoleon; Taylor Schooley, Ryan Bakle and William Deisler, Paulding; Zackary VanDyke, West Unity; and Lauren Chaney, Bryan.

