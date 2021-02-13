FINDLAY — The University of Findlay has announced that two students from the area have been placed in student teaching positions for the spring 2021 semester. Local students are:

Kobe Baker, Ney, is in a student teaching position at Van Buren Elementary School in Van Buren. Baker is pursing a degree in early childhood education.

Brooke Weidenhamer, Paulding, is in a student teaching position at Van Buren Middle School, Van Buren. Weidenhamer is pursuing a degree in middle childhood education.

