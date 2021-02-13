(Editor's note: Due to incorrect information supplied to The Crescent-News, the Ohio Northern University dean's list published Feb. 6 was incorrect.)
ADA — The following local students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.
Local students, listed by hometown are: Ashlee Tressler and Kylee Tressler, Defiance; Aaron Rupp, Pettisville; Victoria Fuller, Metamora; Madison Ashbaugh, Napoleon; Emily Tackett, Deshler; Taylor Schooley, Jacob Deisler, Lucas Hanenkratt and Julia McMaster, Paulding; Jennifer Ellerbrock, Taylor Ellerbrock, Brandon Grigsby, Kara Schmidt, Eric Warnecke and Madison Wiseman, Columbus Grove; Kortney Hartman, Curtlyn Anthony and Lauren Chaney, Bryan.
