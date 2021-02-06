ADA — The following local students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

Local students, listed by hometown are: Courtney Lawson and Christopher Picker, Defiance; Chyanne Retcher, Ney; Mackalyn Figgins, Fayette; Madison Ashbaugh, Napoleon; Ryan Bakle and William Deislr, Paulding; Taylor Ellerbrock, Brandon Grigsby, Tevor Guisinger, Sydney McCluer, Eric Warnecke, Cody Woods and Randy Zeller, Columbus Grove; Lauren Chaney, Bryan; and Taylor Flegal, Edgerton.

