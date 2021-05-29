HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eastern Mennonite University has released its spring semester 2021 dean's list. The dean's list includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no W, I, or F grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

Local students earning recognition on the dean's list are: Liz Miller, Archbold; and Jake Myers, Archbold.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments