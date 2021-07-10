LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima recently announced it spring 2021 semester dean's list. The criteria for the dean's list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific term and the number of credit hours taken.

Local students earning dean's list recognition are: Mikaia Jimenez and Lauryn Luderman, Defiance; Ruth Wenzinger, New Bavaria; Julianne Roop, Payne; Kyle Looser, Cloverdale; Jarret Keck and Andrea Snow, Continental.

