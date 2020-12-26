BEXLEY — Four students from the six-county area have been named to the dean’s list at Capital University for the fall 2020 semester. In order to earn this honor, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5-3.69.

Local students making the dean’s list include: Hannah Lawson, Defiance; Macin Rigg, Sherwood; Jack Blaisedell, West Unity; and Nathan Gerber, Latty.

Located in the Columbus neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school.

