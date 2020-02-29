CEDARVILLE — Several local students earned recognition on the dean's honor list at Cedarville University for the fall 2019 semester. This recognition requires the students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours. Local students recognized were: Olivia Kundo, Liberty Center; Ava Hoops, Wauseon; and Timberly Kreiner, Wauseon.

