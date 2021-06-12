BEREA — Several local students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University. To earn this honor, full-time students must achieve a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours.
Local students recognized are: Brianna Bell, West Unity; and Noa Mayer and Matthew Wachtman, Defiance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.