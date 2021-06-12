BEREA — Several local students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University. To earn this honor, full-time students must achieve a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours.

Local students recognized are: Brianna Bell, West Unity; and Noa Mayer and Matthew Wachtman, Defiance.

