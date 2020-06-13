OXFORD — Miami University has released the list of students making the president's list for the fall 2019 semester. To earn this honor, students must be ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the semester.
Area students on the president's list include: Cameron Collins, Archbold; Bailey Feeney, Defiance; Jessica Bostelman, Deshler; and Travis Lysaght, Hicksville.
