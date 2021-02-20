OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the first semester 2020-21 have been named to the president's list, recognizing academic excellence.

Local students making the president's list include: Audrey Zimmerman, Bryan; Bailey Feeney and Maddie Hendricks, Defiance; Cameron Collins, Lauren Miller and Lucas Yoder, Archbold; and Chantal Monnier, Paulding.

Also making the president's list was Daniel Overmeyer, Belle Isle, Fla., grandson of Don and Terri Overmeyer, Defiance.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments