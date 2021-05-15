LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) recently released its dean’s list for winter quarter 2021 and March session 2021. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better for the quarter:
Winter quarter
Jordan Laker, Antwerp; Abbigaile McMichael, Cecil; Gabriel Williams, Cloverdale; Sar Edwards, Grover Hill; Blair Ludwig, Grover Hill; Heather Sharp, Cloverdale; and Wendy Schang, Fayette.
March session
Tom DeKleijne, Bryan; Hailey Baldwin, Defiance; Nikalous Hamel, Defiance; Megan Gerrity, Paulding; and Kaylie Tressler, Paulding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.