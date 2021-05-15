LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) recently released its dean’s list for winter quarter 2021 and March session 2021. The following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better for the quarter:

Winter quarter

Jordan Laker, Antwerp; Abbigaile McMichael, Cecil; Gabriel Williams, Cloverdale; Sar Edwards, Grover Hill; Blair Ludwig, Grover Hill; Heather Sharp, Cloverdale; and Wendy Schang, Fayette.

March session

Tom DeKleijne, Bryan; Hailey Baldwin, Defiance; Nikalous Hamel, Defiance; Megan Gerrity, Paulding; and Kaylie Tressler, Paulding.

