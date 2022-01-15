MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University here has released its dean's list of the Fall 2021 semester. To earn this distinction, full-time students must earn a grade point average of 3.5-3-7 while completing at least 12 credit hours. Local students making the dean's list were Kennedy Nicolen, Bryan; and Brandi Aldrich, Cecil.

