OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the dean's list.

Local students earning dean's list recognition were: Olivia DeLeon, Bryan; Rae Webb, Bryan; Sam Strausbaugh, Defiance; Olivia Hennessey, Edgerton; Nat Born, McClure; Holden Rittenhouse-Starbuck, Ney; and Allison Reineck, Paulding.

