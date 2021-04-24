BATON ROUGE, La. — Two area students, attending Bowling Green State University, were recently inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Sophia Stockham of Wauseon and Jessica Ricker of Ottawa, are among approxiamtely 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be inititated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

