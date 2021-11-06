FINDLAY — Student groups at the University of Findlay have elected presidents for the 2021-22 academic year. There are nearly 75 active clubs, organizations, national honor societies and special interest groups at UF.
Local students elected to leadership positions include:
• London Moening, Defiance, president of the Psy-Key Club and Psi Chi International (Psychology).
• Jaylyn Renollet, Defiance, president, Social Work Club and Phi Alpha Eta Theta (Social Work).
• Elaine Schafter, Montpelier, president of Phi Sigma Sigma.
