FINDLAY — Student groups at the University of Findlay have elected presidents for the 2021-22 academic year. There are nearly 75 active clubs, organizations, national honor societies and special interest groups at UF.

Local students elected to leadership positions include:

• London Moening, Defiance, president of the Psy-Key Club and Psi Chi International (Psychology).

• Jaylyn Renollet, Defiance, president, Social Work Club and Phi Alpha Eta Theta (Social Work).

• Elaine Schafter, Montpelier, president of Phi Sigma Sigma.

